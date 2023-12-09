ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected Maoists kill BJP worker in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar

December 09, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - RAIPUR

He is the seventh BJP worker to be murdered by alleged Maoists in Chhattisgarh this year

Shubhomoy Sikdar

Suspected Maoists axed to death a Bharatiya Janata Party worker in Bastar region of Chhattisgarh on Saturday. 

The victim, Komal Manjhi, is the seventh BJP worker to be murdered by alleged Maoists in the State this year. 

Mr. Manjhi was attacked by unidentified Naxalites around 11 a.m. when he was returning home after performing rituals at a temple in Chhotedongar village in Narayanpur district, a police statement said. According to the police, a note purportedly written by Maoists was also recovered from the spot, in which they accused Mr. Manjhi of acting as an agent of the Aamdai Ghati iron ore mine and making huge money. 

‘Refused police cover’

Keeping in view the security threat during the Assembly election campaign last month, Mr. Manjhi was among a bunch of people from the interior pockets of Narayanpur who were shifted to the district headquarters as a precautionary measure.

After the second phase of voting concluded, he returned to his village and refused protection, said a police officer.

