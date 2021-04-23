Suspected left wing extremist killed in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR:

23 April 2021 23:45 IST

A suspected Maoist was shot dead by security forces in an exchange of fire that took place in Odisha’s Kalahandi district on Friday.

According to the Odisha Police, security forces had launched an operation in a forest area under the Madanpur-Rampur Police Station limit of the Kalahandi district after being tipped off about assembling of a group of left wing extremists on Thursday.

“Teams comprising of the Special Operation Group and District Voluntary Force personnel, while conducting search operations in the forest area, were confronted by Maoists on Monday. Teams asked them to surrender arms. However, the Maoists resorted to indiscriminate firing and the SOG team had to fire in self defence,” said police. Explosion of improvised explosive devices was also reported.

Advertising

Advertising

“During the search, after firing stopped, one dead body of a female Maoist in uniform was found at the spot. Many incriminating Maoist articles, camp articles and live ammunition have been recovered from the spot,” the police said.