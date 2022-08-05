Suspected hooch claims three lives, several fall ill in Bihar

Representational image only.

August 05, 2022 11:29 IST

At least two dozen villagers have also fallen ill and admitted to different hospitals in Chhapra, district headquarter of Saran and Patna. “Nine of them are critical and over 10 have lost their eye sights”, a villager said.

At least three people died and several others fell critically ill allegedly after consuming spurious liquor in two villages under Maker and Bheldi police stations of Saran district. Bihar has been declared a dry State since April 2016.

Two people Kamal Mahto, 65 and Chandan Mahto, 30 died in Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) while, one person Sakaldeep Mahto was brought dead to the hospital from Sonho-Bhatha village of the district.

The villagers of Nonia Toli of Phulwaria panchayat under Maker police station and Sanho-Bhatha under Bheldi police station are said to have consumed spurious liquor during Nag Panchami celebrations recently and later fell ill, lost eye sights and three of them died thereafter.

“My father-in-law had consumed liquor which is readily available in the village. Several villagers too had consumed liquor and later developed health complications such as vomiting and losing eye sight. My Father-in-law died while being taken to PMCH”, Mithilesh Mahto told media persons.

“A team of doctors and paramedical staff has been sent to the village to ascertain the cause of deaths”, Saran District Magistrate Rajesh Meena said. “Senior police officials are camping at villages and we’ve begun an investigation into the incident”, said Saran Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar.

Meanwhile, local Saran police have arrested a liquor trader Vishwakarma Mahto and some others in the case. Earlier on August 2 too, two persons had died allegedly after consuming spurious liquor at Ramdaspur village under Bhorha panchayat in the same Saran district.

Sale, consumption and trade of liquor is banned in Bihar since April 2016. The state government had taken several initiatives to effectively implement the provisions of Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016 for violators of the law. Recently, drones were used and Anti-Liquor Task Force (ALTF) of police personnel was formed to arrest those involve in liquor trade, manufacture of consumption in the dry State.

“In last seven months as many as 73,413 people were arrested in the State, of which 40,074 were nabbed by ALTF personnel. During this period 52,770 FIRs were registered at various police stations of the State under the new liquor laws”, a senior official at Patna Police headquarter said.

“As many as 233 teams of ALTF spread in all 38 districts of the State are working round the clock in coordination with district police to nab offenders of the new liquor law”, he added.