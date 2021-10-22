Sushmita Dev, others injured during campaign

Trinamool Congress blamed the BJP for organising the attack, a claim BJP strongly denied.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha Member Sushmita Dev and some party workers sustained minor injuries when miscreants attacked them at Amtali Bazar near here on Friday. The incident occurred on the day the party launched ‘Tripurar Jonya Trinamool’ (Trinamool for Tripura) campaign to woo voters ahead of municipal elections in the State.

The State Election Commission on Friday declared a poll schedule for Agartala Municipal Corporation and Municipal Councils across the State. The elections will take place on November 25 and results will be declared on November 28.

Prior to announcement of dates, the State Election Commission hosted a meeting with representatives of various political parties to discuss modalities, security and code of conduct.

Like other political parties, Trinamool Congress, has declared to contest in municipal elections apparently to taste its support base in Tripura. State unit of the party got some customised vans to undertake steadfast election campaign.

MP Sushmita Dev and some local leaders took one of such vans to Amtali Bazar to campaign for the party. Some hooligans suddenly attacked the vehicle and Trinamool workers, which left six people including Ms. Dev injured, party alleged.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee condemned the incident and lashed out at the BJP Government in Tripura for repeated acts of violence. He tweeted that physically manhandling a sitting woman Rajya Sabha MP is beyond shameful and political terrorism by the BJP goons.

“The time is near. People of Tripura will answer!” he warned.