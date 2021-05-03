Sushil Modi’s younger brother among COVID-19 victims in Bihar

Patna

03 May 2021 01:33 IST

Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi's younger brother was among 97 COVID-19 patients succumbing to the infection in Bihar on Sunday, health department bulletin said.

The State recorded 13,534 new positive cases, taking the total caseload to 4,97,640, it said.

The death toll has risen to 2739.

Advertising

Advertising

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi’s younger brother Ashok Kumar Modi died of COVID-19 in a hospital during the day.

The Parliamentarian performed the last rites of his younger brother at Gulbi ghat here.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over death of Sushil Modi's brother. Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad also paid tributes to him.

97 deaths in the State

According to the updated health bulletin, out of 97 new COVID-19 deaths, capital Patna accounted for maximum 30 fatalities.

Among other districts Muzaffarpur reported 9 casualties, West Champaran (8) and Bhagalpur (6).

Out of 13,534 new cases, Patna registered 2748 infections. A total of 11,694 patients recovered from COVID-19 in last 24 hours while 3,84,955 have been cured so far.

The recovery rate is 77.36 per cent in Bihar currently. There are 1,09,945 active cases in the State at present.

A total of 89,393 test of samples took place Sunday while overall more than 2.65 crore clinical examinations for the virus have been conducted in the State.

On the vaccination front, a total of 59,835 beneficiaries in the age bracket of above 45 years were administered the jabs during the day while 72,95,165 have been inoculated so far.