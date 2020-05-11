Other States

Sushil Modi writes to Sitharaman seeking grants for Bihar

Sushil Modi. File

Sushil Modi. File  

He requested her to release Rs 5, 018 crore for panchayati raj institutions and Rs 2,416 crore for urban local bodies for the financial year 2020-21, as per recommendation of the Finance Commission

In view of declining state revenue amid the coronavirus outbreak, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kuamr Modi has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, requesting her to release Rs 7,434 crore grants, recommended by the 15th Finance Commission, within this quarter of the current fiscal.

Also read: Coronavirus lockdown | Bihar to reimburse fare of returning migrants

He requested her to release Rs 5, 018 crore for panchayati raj institutions and Rs 2,416 crore for urban local bodies for the financial year 2020-21, as per recommendation of the Finance Commission.

If the amount is released in the first quarter of the fiscal, it will be helpful for the government to implement piped drinking water project and drainage scheme, the state finance minister said in his letter.

The deputy chief minister also urged the Centre to extend funds for payment of salaries of the university teachers and the central share of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

An amount of Rs 2,499 crore under the SSA programme will be spent to pay salaries of contractual teachers in the first quarter.

In addition, around Rs 999 crore will be used towards salary payment to university teachers in this April-June quarter, the state finance minister said.

He said an amount of Rs 767 crore has already been paid to universities for salary payment, as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

According to the guidelines laid down by the UGC, 50 per cent of it has to be borne by the central government, he added.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 3:07:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/sushil-modi-writes-to-sitharaman-seeking-grants-for-bihar/article31553324.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY