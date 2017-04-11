Sushil levels new charges against Lalu’s family

Senior Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi has levelled fresh allegation over yet another ‘land scam’ by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s family members.

“Lalu Prasad’s family got prime land worth crores of rupees transferred to their name in lieu of favours done to a businessman who had set up a liquor company factory by the name of Iceberg Industries Pvt. Ltd at Bihta in Patna when Mr. Lalu Prasad’s wife Rabri Devi was the Chief Minister of the State from 2000-2005,” Mr. Modi said on Tuesday.

Documents on deals

When asked, Mr. Modi said he has been receiving all the documents exposing the “dubious land deals” by Lalu Prasad’s family from those in the government.

“I will also appeal to all those who know about any such dubious deals related with Lalu Prasad’s family to come to us… we will never reveal their name,” said Mr. Modi.

“It is the same modus operandi by which Mr. Lalu Prasad opted to transfer two acres of prime land on which Bihar’s biggest shopping mall is coming up in Patna through Delight Marketing Pvt. Ltd., in lieu of giving two railway hotels to hotelier Harsh Kochar on lease,” alleged the BJP leader, who also demanded that an FIR be lodged for the misuse of the Chief Minister’s official residential address 1, Anne Marg by his daughter Chanda Yadav in 2014.