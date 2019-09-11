Sushil Kumar Modi tweets on Nitish Kumar’s role in Bihar, deletes it, tweets it again

After a hue and cry in the media over the deletion of a tweet by senior Bihar BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, he later tweeted the same message again that said Nitish Kumar will be the chief ministerial candidate of NDA in the upcoming Assembly elections. Bihar will go to polls in 2020.

On September 9, BJP MLC Sanjay Paswan urged Mr. Kumar to relinquish his post for the BJP, at least for one term, “as people today vote on Narendra Modi’s face, not on Nitish model”. Mr. Paswan’s comment had triggered a sharp reaction in the State’s politics.

In his tweet, Mr. Modi said, “Nitish Kumar is the captain of NDA in Bihar and will remain its captain in next Assembly elections in 2020 also…when captain is hitting 4 & 6 defeating rivals by an innings, where is the question of any change”.

Mr. Modi is a senior BJP leader in Bihar and considered close to Mr. Kumar.

On Monday, Mr. Paswan, who was earlier Minister of State for Human Resources in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, had created an upheaval in the State’s ruling alliance NDA by saying, “Nitish Kumar should now step down from the post of Chief Minister for BJP…we trusted him for 15 long years and he should now reciprocate the same for the BJP for at least one term”.

“When people are supporting PM Modi government on all issues like Article 370, Ram Mandir, Triple Talaq and NRC, why should Nitish Kumar not relinquish his post for the BJP for one term in Bihar?”, asked Mr. Paswan, while adding, “He (Nitish Kumar) has been the Chief Minister for 15 years and now the BJP should get a chance for the development of the State with the PM Modi model”.

Party sources told The Hindu that Mr. Paswan might not have made such a comment about Mr. Kumar without getting the “green signal” from top party leadership in Delhi.

The JD(U) had reacted sharply to Mr. Paswan’s comment. “Only Nitish Kumar will be the face of the NDA in the next Assembly elections in the State and it has been accepted even by the top BJP leaders”, asserted party leader and spokesperson Nikhil Mandal. Another party leader and chief spokesperson Sanjay Singh too asked Mr. Paswan, “Where were you during the 2015 Assembly poll when the people of Bihar had voted for Nitish Kumar and not the BJP?”

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Tejashwi Yadav, though, dared Mr. Kumar to “contradict” what BJP leaders were saying.

“Does the CM have guts to contradict what BJP leaders are saying? Is it not true that honourable Nitish Kumar got votes in the name of PM Modi without releasing his party’s manifesto and got 16 of his party leaders elected as MPs on BJP manifesto (in 2019 LS poll)…Is it not true that he has been supporting BJP on every Bill?...then how come he is different?”, tweeted Mr. Yadav.