Sushil demands all-party panel probe for ‘soil purchase scam’

Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday urged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to set up an all-party committee to probe the ‘soil purchase scam’ in which, he alleged, minister Tej Pratap Yadav was involved.

“Since the RJD supremo is open to probe by any agency, the Chief Minister should set up an all-party committee to probe the alleged ‘soil purchase scam’ without any delay,” Modi said in a statement.

Mr. Modi on Tuesday charged Environment and Forest Minister Tej Pratap Yadav of RJD with giving contract of ₹90 lakh to a company for earth filling work in Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park or Patna zoo without tender and demanded his ouster from the cabinet.

While Mr. Yadav threatened to file defamation case against Mr. Modi, his father RJD chief Lalu Prasad said his family was ready to face investigation by any agency.

All documents related to the alleged scam should be sealed as those papers might be tampered with by the accused, Mr. Modi said.

On the zoo authorities’ contention that the soil purchased for the work was not bought from the under-construction mall owned by the RJD supremo’s family as claimed by Mr. Modi, the BJP leader asked for testing of the soils from both the spots to ascertain whether it was same or not.

Mr. Modi alleged that RJD chief Lalu Prasad had a habit of brushing aside scams that took place during the RJD rule including fodder scam in which Prasad was convicted four years ago.