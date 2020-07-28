Sushant’s father files FIR against Rhea Chakraborty

Actor Rhea Chakraborty.

Patna

28 July 2020 23:43 IST

A four-member police team from Patna reaches Mumbai

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father K.K. Singh has filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna.

A four-member police team from Patna has reached Mumbai to investigate the case.

“Yes, an FIR has been lodged in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case at Rajiv Nagar police station on Saturday by his father under various sections… a team of Patna police has gone to Mumbai for further investigation,” Sanjay Singh, Inspector General of Police, Patna Central zone, told media persons.

Advertising

Advertising

The case had been lodged against Rhea Chakraborty and others on July 25 by K.K. Singh, father of Sushant Singh Rajput, who lives in Patna’s Rajiv Nagar area. Mr. Singh is said to have registered the case on the advice of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections of 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating & dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

Ms. Chakraborty had earlier shared a post on social media requesting Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI investigation in the case. Along with her statement, several other people associated with Bollywood too were summoned by the Mumbai police to record their statement.

Recently, several leaders from Bihar, including Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan, had spoken to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding a CBI probe in the case.