Sushant’s father files FIR against Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father K.K. Singh has filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna.
A four-member police team from Patna has reached Mumbai to investigate the case.
“Yes, an FIR has been lodged in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case at Rajiv Nagar police station on Saturday by his father under various sections… a team of Patna police has gone to Mumbai for further investigation,” Sanjay Singh, Inspector General of Police, Patna Central zone, told media persons.
The case had been lodged against Rhea Chakraborty and others on July 25 by K.K. Singh, father of Sushant Singh Rajput, who lives in Patna’s Rajiv Nagar area. Mr. Singh is said to have registered the case on the advice of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections of 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating & dishonestly inducing delivery of property).
Ms. Chakraborty had earlier shared a post on social media requesting Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI investigation in the case. Along with her statement, several other people associated with Bollywood too were summoned by the Mumbai police to record their statement.
Recently, several leaders from Bihar, including Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan, had spoken to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding a CBI probe in the case.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath