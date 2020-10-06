Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters move Bombay High Court to quash FIR filed by Rhea Chakraborty

The Bombay High Court adjourned the matter for October 13

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters Priyanka and Meetu Singh moved the Bombay High Court on Tuesday to quash the FIR filed against them by actor Rhea Chakraborty.

Advocate Varun Singh representing the sisters appeared before a division Bench of Justices S.S. Shinde and M.S. Karnik. He said the FIR was registered on September 7 and needs to be quashed as it is not maintainable.

He said Sushant died on June 14 and Priyanka left his home on June 8. He said there was a news article that said Priyanka along with a doctor prescribed some medicines to Sushant and then she was booked for abetment of suicide and provisions of Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act.

The petition states, “No criminality can be attributed to the petitioners when the cause of action is attributed to the doctor. The FIR has been registered based on a complaint which is wrought with material irregularities and discrepancies. The FIR has been registered after inordinate delay of 90 days without explanation”.

When advocate Satish Maneshinde’s lawyer representing Ms. Chakraborty sought some time as he was before another Bench, the Court said, “There is no urgency. We don’t want to interfere at this stage”.

The Court then asked if the investigation is still going on. Since there was no one to represent the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Bench directed Mr. Singh to serve the agency and adjourned the matter for October 13.

The sisters have been booked sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 464 (making a false document, 465 (punishment for forgery), 466 (forgery of record of court or of public register, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 474 (having possesion of document), 306 (abetment of suicide) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Along with sections 8 (1) - prohibition of certain activities relating to property derived from offence, 21 (punishment for contravention in relation to manufactured drugs and preparation), 22 (punishment for contravention in relation to psychotropic substances) and 29 (punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the NDPS.