Sushant Singh Rajput death | AIIMS medical board rules out murder

NEW DELHI

03 October 2020 18:18 IST

We’re looking into all aspects and investigation is still under way, says CBI.

While the CBI maintained on Saturday that “it is looking into all the aspects of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and that investigation is still under way,” the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) medical board set-up to look into the case has “ruled out murder”.

The AIIMS medical board has termed it “a case of hanging and death by suicide”.

AIIMS forensic chief Sudhir Gupta said on Saturday: “We have submitted our conclusive report to the CBI and there are no injuries indicating struggle or scuffle. The body has marks of hanging. The presence of any seductive material was not detected by AIIMS toxicology lab. The complete examination of the ligature mark over the neck was consistent with hanging.”

A team of forensic doctors looked into the case and they have dismissed the claims of “poisoning and strangling”. Dr. Gupta refused to divulge any further details stating the case is sub judice.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.