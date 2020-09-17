Sushant case: medical board to meet later this week

Board will soon be briefed about the findings of the Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory and CBI

The medical board constituted in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case will meet later this week to discuss the findings before giving its final opinion on the circumstances in which he died.

The board will soon be briefed about the findings of the Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory and the CBI, which will also be taken into consideration while giving the opinion.

The agencies involved in the probe have examined the post-mortem report and surveyed the Mumbai residence of Sushant where his body was found on June 14.

Dummy tests have also been carried out. Statements of the doctors, who he had consulted in the recent past, have been taken and analysed with respect to the statements of other witnesses in the case.

Drug angle to case

Based on the information shared by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been probing the drug angle to the case. It has arrested over a dozen suspects, including actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant's housekeeping manager Samuel Miranda, staff member Dipesh Sawant and several alleged drug peddlers. Some more arrests are likely.

The ED has been pursuing the money laundering angle. Sushant's father had alleged that ₹15 crore was transferred from his account in a short period of time.

Financial transactions involving the three companies co-founded by Sushant have also been scrutinised by the agency to determine if there is any irregularity. In this regard, the statement of his chartered accountant has been recorded.