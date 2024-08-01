Survey finds violations at Patna’s ‘Khan Centre’

A survey of coaching institutes initiated by the District Magistrate in Patna has found several violations, including at the Khan GS Research Centre run by educator Faizal Khan, aka “Khan Sir.” The survey was ordered after three students died in the flooded basement of Rau’s IAS Study Circle in the national capital on July 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

A six-member team of officials surveyed a dozen coaching institutes on Wednesday. Patna has over 3,000 coaching centres, mostly concentrated in Mushallapur, Mahendru, Bhikhana Pahadi, Khazanchi Road, and Kankerbagh.

“We surveyed the coaching institutes for absence of registration, non-compliance with fire safety rules, improper exit passages, and other building regulation violations. Several of them are flouting norms, and we will serve notices soon.” said senior district official Shrikant Kundlik Khandekar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the survey, the Khan GS Research Centre was closed on Wednesday. “The number of students at the coaching centre exceeded the available space,” Mr. Khandekar said.

The official said that according to the Bihar Coaching Institute (Control & Regulation) Act, 2010, if a coaching institute breaches any provision or notification under this Act, it will face a fine of ₹25,000 for the first violation and ₹1,00,000 for the second one. “In case of further offences, the registration of the coaching institute may be revoked following a show-cause notice,” he said, adding that coaching centre registrations must be renewed every three years.

Survey to continue

Another official said more coaching institutes are likely to be surveyed. “Before taking action against them, they will be given time to explain their position and adhere to norms for operation,” the official said.

Patna District Magistrate Chandrasekhar Singh met representatives of the coaching institutes on Wednesday to discuss safety norms. “Keeping the Delhi incident in mind, we have directed officials in all sub-divisions to verify documents of coaching centres, including mandatory permissions and no-objection certificates,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.