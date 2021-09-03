Surprise check in Gurugram schools to ensure COVID norms

Teams comprising doctors formed to conduct rapid tests on children

Around two dozen doctors have been appointed as nodal officials by the Gurugram Health Department to conduct surprise inspection in schools, both government and private, to conduct random Rapid Antigen Tests on students and ensure adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour among them.

‘Possible third wave’

The initiative has been taken in the backdrop of the anticipation that the third possible wave of the deadly virus might affect the children the most.

The schools were now open and regular classes were being conducted, therefore, the health department had decided to appoint the doctors already working with the children under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram as nodal officials to ensure adherence of protocol in schools, said Civil Surgeon Virender Yadav.

Deputy Civil Surgeon Isha Narang said doctors were made into 11 teams — each comprising a male doctor, a female doctor, an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife and a pharmacist — and each team was imparted training in conducting Rapid Antigen Tests. The teams have been issued 25 kits each to conduct tests on the students for early identification of infection and ensure quick isolation.

“These teams will ensure that the home isolation protocol was also strictly followed by the parents of the infected child and conduct regular visits to their home,” said Dr. Narang.

The teams will also educate the children regarding cough etiquettes, hand hygiene, social distancing, different types of masks and how to use and discard them.

It has been more than a month since schools were allowed to open in Haryana from Class VI onwards. The primary schools for Class IV and V were also allowed to open on September 1. However, prior consent of the parents is must for the students to attend the classes.

Dr. Narang said the majority of the parents in government schools had given their consent and therefore, the surprise inspections and training in COVID-appropriate behaviour was required.