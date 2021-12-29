Surjewala slams Haryana govt. on dues of ₹508 crore to agents

He says the Centre will bring back the three farm laws in another form

Hitting out at the BJP-JJP government in Haryana, senior Congress leader and its national general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to shutdown grain markets in the State.

Mr. Surjewala said there’s an outstanding payment of ₹258 crore payable to the 30,000 commission agents (arhtiyas) on the purchase of paddy and ₹250 crore payable to numerous labourers, but government agencies were not paying these amounts.

“By not paying the amount of ₹508 crore to arhtiyas and labourers, the government wants to achieve the same objective, with which it had brought in three black farm laws. This entire strategy of the government is part of a conspiracy to implement the black Agriculture laws by closing down the grain markets indirectly so that the arhtiyas are gradually forced to leave the market and the farmers of the state are left with no option but to sell the crop at throwaway prices to the four-five capitalist friends of the government,” he said.

Mr. Surjewala said the process of paddy procurement by the government was over on November 15, 2021, yet even after one and a half month of the completion of the procurement process, till date, the payments payable to the commission agents and labourers have not been released. “Does the government want that the farmers’ wheat should not be procured, because if the previous outstanding payment of labour is not made, then how would the labour be available for the ensuing wheat season,” he quipped?

Mr. Surjewala said that the anti-farmer conspiracy and face of the BJP governments have been exposed time and again. “This anti-farmer government is conspiring to bring the three black laws in a new form,” said Mr. Surjewala.