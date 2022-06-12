Surge in Maharashtra COVID cases, number touches nearly 3,000

Bulk of cases from Mumbai city; fatalities continue to remain low

As Maharashtra witnesses rise in COVID-19 cases, a medical staff at the BKC Jumbo COVID care centre in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra continued to report a steep surge in COVID-19 cases and recorded 2,946 new infections on Sunday, as the number of active cases rose to 16,370.

Two fatalities were reported, taking the total death toll (since the eruption of the pandemic in March 2020) to 1,47,870. The case positivity rate has risen to 9.73%.

With 1,803 new cases, Mumbai city continued to record the highest number of infections, and its total active cases stood at 10,889.

The State has been recording an average 2,500 new cases daily since the past week — its highest surge in more than six months. However, authorities said there was no cause for panic as most cases were akin to mild instances of influenza and were being cured within three-four days. A total of 1,432 patients were discharged.

After Mumbai city, parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) such as Thane and Navi Mumbai reported spikes of more than 280 and 240 cases respectively.

While Pune district reported more than 150 new cases, the rest of western Maharashtra, including Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur districts remained largely unaffected by the fresh surge as did the Marathwada region.