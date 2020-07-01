Surge in COVID-19 cases in Manipur

Manipur has been experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases in the past few days, official reports said on Wednesday.

Seven people were found to be infected with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. All these seven infections were found during testing at J.N. Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal.

Khoirom Sashikanta, Additional Director of Health Services, who is also a government spokesperson, said that with the latest infections, the tally went up to 1,234.

However, 553 persons had recovered and accordingly discharged. They were advised to continue home quarantine. As many as 681 are active cases.

Chief Minister N. Biren stated that the Civil Aviation Ministry was requested to cut down the number of flights since there were problems in accommodating the new arrivals at quarantine centres.

Some volunteers running the quarantine centres said that the family members should inform them by July 5 if any student or employee in other States will be coming to their respective homes. If there was no response, the quarantine centres will be closed.

Mr. Biren said there was a single flight to Imphal. However, it had now been increased to five flights a day. The special trains that had been suspended for a few days had once started bringing students and other persons to Manipur. Over 1,000 passengers were brought from Bengaluru the other day. Another special train will be bringing more persons in a day or two. The trains reach the Jiri station in the Jiribam district of Manipur, from where buses pick up the students to drop them at their respective districts.

Inter-district bus services were resumed in Manipur. Mr. Biren explained that this was for the benefit of the daily-wage earners. Small vehicles, including autorickshaws, were not allowed to ply.

However, reports say that many small vehicles are on the roads without much obstruction from the police.

No COVID-19 patient has died in Manipur. However, a 21-year-old girl student who was on the last day of home quarantine reportedly committed suicide recently.