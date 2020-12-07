Surat reports 222 new COVID-19 cases, 276 recoveries; 3 die

In recent months, officials suggested virus might have come from abroad

Surat district of Gujarat recorded 222 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths on Monday, the state health department said.

With this, the COVID-19 tally rose to 45,175, while the fatalities in the south Gujarat district increased to 1,087, said the department in a release.

Also, 276 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day following recovery, it said.

The city reported 191 new cases and 214 recoveries, while the rural parts of the district registered 31 fresh infections and 62 discharges, the release said.

A total of 31,620 patients have been dischargedso far in the city, showing a recovery rate of 94.14%, said the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC).

As many as 20,910 people are quarantined in the city, said the civic body in a release.

Also, 418 coronavirus patients are admitted in various city hospitals, including 149 in two government hospitals, it said.

The city’s Athwa zone has so far reported the highest number of 6,428 cases, of which 34 were added on Monday. The Katargam area is second with 5,545 infections, said the SMC.

In rural Surat, 11,031 COVID-19 patients have been discharged so far following recovery, while 2,396 people are under quarantine, officials said.

With 2,366 cases, Kamrej has reported the highest number of infections among talukas so far. The taluka also leads in terms of deaths at 90, they said.