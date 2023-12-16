ADVERTISEMENT

Surat joins list of international airports

December 16, 2023 02:12 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - NEW DELHI

Cabinet approves proposal; says move will boost regional growth

The Hindu Bureau

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

The Union Cabinet has approved the proposal to declare Surat Airport an international airport.  

“Surat Airport will not only become a gateway for international travellers but will also facilitate seamless export-import operations for the thriving diamond and textile industries,” said a government press statement.

It added that elevating the airport to international status is paramount for enhancing economic growth, attracting foreign investment and providing impetus for regional development. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

air transport / Surat

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US