Surat joins list of international airports

December 16, 2023 02:12 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Union Cabinet has approved the proposal to declare Surat Airport an international airport.

“Surat Airport will not only become a gateway for international travellers but will also facilitate seamless export-import operations for the thriving diamond and textile industries,” said a government press statement.

It added that elevating the airport to international status is paramount for enhancing economic growth, attracting foreign investment and providing impetus for regional development.

