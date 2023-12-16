GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Surat joins list of international airports

Cabinet approves proposal; says move will boost regional growth

December 16, 2023 02:12 am | Updated 02:12 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Representational file image.

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

The Union Cabinet has approved the proposal to declare Surat Airport an international airport.  

“Surat Airport will not only become a gateway for international travellers but will also facilitate seamless export-import operations for the thriving diamond and textile industries,” said a government press statement.

It added that elevating the airport to international status is paramount for enhancing economic growth, attracting foreign investment and providing impetus for regional development. 

Related Topics

air transport / Surat

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.