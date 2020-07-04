Coronavirus | Surat emerges as second largest hotspot in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD

04 July 2020 22:46 IST

Diamond city Surat has emerged as the second largest COVID-19 hotspot in Gujarat after Ahmedabad, prompting Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s government to put in place a comprehensive combat strategy to deal with surging cases and deaths.

Mr. Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and top officials on Saturday rushed to Surat to take stock of the escalating situation in the city. As per official records, 200 people have died and there are over 5,500 COVID-19 cases in the city.

However, according to local sources, almost 625 bodies have been cremated or buried in accordance with COVID-19 protocols, raising doubts over the official data on fatalities.

Advertising

Advertising

After meetings with the civic and district administration, Mr. Rupani said that a comprehensive strategy is being worked out to contain the pandemic in the city.

“The government is equipped to handle an increase in the number of cases. Additional beds will be created in hospitals and 200 extra ventilators are being provided,” Mr. Rupani told mediapersons.

He added that the administration will take a call in next few days on whether to shut down diamond cutting and polishing units in the wake of rising infections in those pockets.

The local municipal corporation has directed all paan shops to remain shut in the containment zones.

Meanwhile, Gujarat on Saturday recorded its largest cluster increase in cases, with 712 new infections, taking its case load to 35,398, while 21 new deaths have increased the fatality count to 1,927.

There are now 8,057 active cases across the State, including 68 patients who are severely affected and on ventilator support. So far, a total of 25,414 patients have been discharged from the hospitals.