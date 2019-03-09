Supreme Court warns Haryana on damage to Aravalli range

The Supreme Court on Friday cautioned the Haryana government against doing “anything” to harm the ecologically fragile Aravalli range.

A Bench, led by Justice Arun Mishra, was responding to a submission by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that he would prove that the State has not introduced amendments in the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA), 1900, in order to give a leeway to illegal mining or builders.

Liable for contempt

“We are concerned with Aravalli. If you are doing anything with Aravalli or Kant Enclave (where the top court had ordered demolition of buildings due to illegal constructions in forest area) you will be in trouble. If you are doing anything with forest, you will be in trouble. We are telling you,” the bench told Mr. Mehta.

On March 1, the court had threatened the Haryana government with contempt if it went ahead with the amendments virtually allowing massive scale of construction in the Aravalli Hills.

The court had said the amendments pull the carpet from under a series orders passed by the Supreme Court over the years to protect the Aravalli and Shivalik ranges from builders and indiscriminate mining.

The court had pointed out how the once-lush Aravalli region was devastated after years of indiscriminate and illegal mining. “The entire Aravalli area is devastated and entire flora and fauna there has gone,” the court had said in a hearing on February 4.

In October last, the court had expressed shock over 31 “vanished” hills in the Aravallis and had asked Rajasthan to stop illegal mining in 115.34-hectare area.