Supreme Court upholds setting aside of 2017 election of Abdullah Azam Khan from U.P. Assembly

PTI New Delhi
November 07, 2022 13:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan. File photo: Special Arrangement

The Supreme Court on November 7 rejected a plea challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court setting aside the election of Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan, son of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have dismissed [the plea],” said a Bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and B.V. Nagarathna while pronouncing the verdict on Mr. Abdullah Azam’s plea against the High Court order.

The Supreme Court had reserved order on the issue on September 20.

In December 2019, the Allahabad High Court had ruled that Mr. Abdullah Azam Khan was not qualified to contest the election as he was below 25 years of age when he filed his nomination papers as the SP candidate from Suar constituency in 2017.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The case relates to the existence of two birth certificates of Mr. Abdullah Azam Khan, who allegedly gave a wrong date of birth while filing his nomination papers for the 2017 poll.

Rampur BJP leader Akash Saxena had lodged an FIR at Ganj police station on January 3, 2019 alleging fraud in securing two birth certificates with different dates. In April, police had filed the charge sheet in the case.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Azam Khan and his wife were sent to jail by a Rampur court in Uttar Pradesh for their alleged role in securing a fake birth certificate for Mr. Abdullah Azam Khan on the basis of which he had contested the election.

According to the charge sheet, in one birth certificate, issued by the Rampur municipality, Mr. Abdullah Azam Khan’s date of birth was mentioned as January 1, 1993. The other certificate said he was born in Lucknow on September 30, 1990.

Mr. Abdullah Azam Khan had won from Suar Assembly in 2017, but was unseated by the High Court for being underage. He was again elected from the constituency in the Assembly polls held in 2022.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Uttar Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app