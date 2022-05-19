Supreme Court to hear plea related to probes against Jharkhand CM, others related to mining leases

Jharkhand High Court is scheduled to continue hearing on May 19

The CBI and the ED are probing the mining lease allegedly granted to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and some shell companies operated by his family members and associates. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday a plea related to probes by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the mining lease allegedly granted to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and some shell companies operated by his family members and associates.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and Justice Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Mukul Rohatgi that this was a serious case where the probe agency has been filing sealed cover documents in the Jharkhand High Court before the issuance of notice and without giving them to the other side.

“Will list tomorrow,” the bench said.

“This is a serious matter I seek to mention. A PIL was filed in the Jharkhand High Court which has not yet been admitted. Still, the ED comes and hands over sealed cover documents,” one of the senior lawyers said.

The High Court is scheduled to continue hearing on Thursday the two PILs seeking CBI and ED probe into the mining lease allegedly granted to the chief minister and some shell companies operated by his family members and associates.