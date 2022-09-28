Supreme Court to hear plea of SP leader Azam Khan against State action on private university in Rampur

Muhammad Ali Jauhar University is a private university established in 2006 by a trust and Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is its chancellor

PTI New Delhi
September 28, 2022 13:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A view of the Supreme Court of India building in New Delhi. File

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on September 29 a plea of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan against the alleged takeover and other unjustified actions of the Uttar Pradesh Government against the Muhammad Ali Jauhar University at Rampur in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justices S. Ravindra Bhat and J.B. Pardiwala on September 28 took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Mr. Khan, that the State has been taking several actions against the private university.

“Subject to clearing of all defects and objections, list the matter before an appropriate Bench tomorrow [Sep. 29],” the CJI said. Mr. Sibal said the leader has been facing several criminal and other cases lodged by the State Government and other authorities and now the university has been taken over.

A wall of the university has also been demolished, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Muhammad Ali Jauhar University is a private university established in 2006 by a trust and Mr. Khan is its chancellor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
university
Uttar Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app