Supreme Court agrees to urgently hear plea on hate speeches at Haridwar ‘Dharam Sansad’

Petition has sought arrest and trial of accused

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to urgently hear a petition seeking the arrest and trial of people who made hate speeches, inciting violence towards Muslims, at the Haridwar Dharm Sansad conclave.

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana assured senior advocate Kapil Sibal that the petition filed by former High Court judge and senior advocate Anjana Prakash was heard without delay.

Mr. Sibal made an oral mentioning of the petition before the Bench on Monday.

“We are living in different times where slogans in the country have changed from Satyamev Jayate to Shashtramev Jayate,” Mr. Sibal submitted in court.

The CJI asked whether any enquiry into the case was already on.

“The FIRs have been filed, no arrests have been done. This is in the State of Uttarakhand. No action will be taken without the intervention of Your Lordships,” Mr. Sibal submitted.

“We will look into this,” Chief Justice Ramana said.

The hate speeches were allegedly delivered between December 17 and 19, 2021, in Haridwar by Yati Narsinghanand and in Delhi by ‘Hindu Yuva Vahini’.

The petition represented by Mr. Sibal has sought an independent, credible and impartial probe by a special investigation team into the hate speeches against the Muslim community.