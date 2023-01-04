Supreme Court stays Allahabad HC verdict to conduct local polls without OBC reservation

January 04, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST

Supreme Court stayed Allahabad High Court’s direction that no OBC reservation will be implemented in the Uttar Pradesh local body polls until triple test conditions are fulfilled.

The SC also asked the State’s Commission to complete the identification of backward classes in need of quota for political representation in urban local bodies in the State by March 31, 2023.

The case raised the fundamental question whether quota for political representation in urban self-government bodies can be equated with reservation in higher education and public employment for social, educational and economic backward classes.

The State government has argued hat there was no flaw or illegality in providing reservation to the very same 79 backward class communities listed in the U.P. State Public Services (Reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes) Act, 1994 in respect of seats and offices of chairpersons of local bodies. The 1994 Reservation Act had however identified these backward classes to provide them quota to access higher education and public employment and not for the purpose of political representation.

But Uttar Pradesh’s appeal against the December 27 order of the High Court would meet a formidable opponent in the form of a 2010 Constitution Bench judgment of the Supreme Court in K. Krishnamurthy versus Union of India, which had clearly held that the “nature and purpose of reservation in relation to local bodies is considerably different from that in relation to higher education and public employment”.

“The reservation benefits contemplated by Articles 15(4) and 16(4) [reservation in higher education, public employment] cannot be mechanically applied in the context of reservations enabled by Articles 243-D and 243-T [reservation of seats in panchayats, municipalities]. Articles 243-D and 243-T form a distinct and independent constitutional basis for reservations in local self-government institutions, the nature and purpose of which is different from the reservation policies designed to improve access to higher education and public employment, as contemplated under Articles 15(4) and 16(4) respectively,” the Constitution Bench had held in 2010.

The court had explained that though social and economic sense could act as a barrier to effective political participation and representation, such backwardness cannot be the sole criteria for identifying the backward classes inadequately represented politically.