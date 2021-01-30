Other States

Supreme Court seeks response from Assam NRC coordinator on Jamiat plea

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from Assam NRC coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma on a plea by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and other parties challenging his move to delete names of ‘ineligible’ persons in the final list.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde issued formal notice to Mr. Sarma, which is returnable in four weeks.

The court agreed to examine the issue after the parties deleted their prayer for contempt action against the official.

The petitioners have challenged Mr. Sarma’s order to Deputy Commissioners and District Registrar of Citizen Registration (DRCR) to act against the alleged entry of names of ineligible persons belonging to the categories of declared foreigners/doubtful voters/pending in foreigners’ tribunals, along with their descendants in the NRC.

They said the previous State co-ordinator had already done the re-verification. The names had been included in the final NRC list after stringent scrutiny.

