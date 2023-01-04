ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court refuses to transfer pending criminal cases against Azam Khan outside Uttar Pradesh

January 04, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - New Delhi

A Bench comprising Chief Justice D. Y. Chandrachud and Justice S. A. Nazeer and Justice P. S. Narasimha said it needed more cogent reasons for transferring the ongoing criminal cases against Azam Khan.

PTI

A view of Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Supreme Court on January 4 refused to transfer criminal cases against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, pending in Rampur special court, outside Uttar Pradesh on grounds of alleged "persecution".

"I will not get justice in the State. I am being persecuted... It is not a judge... It is the State. Everywhere, the situation will be the same inside the State," senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Azam Khan, said.

"When we transfer (a case), we need far more cogent reasons for the transfer. Sorry. We are giving you the liberty to approach the Allahabad High Court," the Bench said.

The Samajwadi Party leader had sought transfer of several ongoing criminal cases against him in a special trial court in Rampur outside Uttar Pradesh. Azam Khan was recently convicted in a criminal case relating to hate speech and disqualified as a lawmaker in the State Assembly.

