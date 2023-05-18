ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court refuses to stay Patna HC order halting Bihar caste survey

May 18, 2023 02:46 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST - New Delhi

The Bihar Government said the collection of caste-based data is a constitutional mandate under Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution

PTI

Enumerator staff receive information from residents during the first phase of the caste-based survey in Bihar, in Patna. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on May 18 refused to stay the Patna High Court order which halted the caste survey being conducting by the Bihar Government.

A Bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Rajesh Bindal said it would have to examine if the exercise being carried out is a census in garb of survey.

ALSO READ
Why the caste survey in Bihar worries the BJP

"We are making it clear, this is not a case where we can grant you interim relief," the bench said.

The apex court noted that the high court had posted the hearing of the main petition on July 3.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"We direct that this petition be listed on July 14. If for any reason, the hearing of the writ petition does not commence before the next date, we will hear further submission canvassed by the senior counsel for the petitioner [Bihar]," the bench said.

In an appeal filed before the top court against the May 4 order of the high court, the Bihar Government had said the stay will adversely affect the entire exercise.

The State Government said the collection of caste-based data is a constitutional mandate under Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution.

The first round of caste survey in Bihar was conducted between January 7 and 21. The second round started on April 15 and was supposed to continue till May 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US