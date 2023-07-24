ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court refuses to stay ongoing delimitation of Lok Sabha, Assembly seats in Assam

July 24, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - New Delhi

Supreme Court sought the replies of the Centre and the Election Commission on the petitions in three weeks

PTI

Ten leaders representing nine opposition parties in Assam recently filed a plea in the Supreme Court challenging the ongoing delimitation process | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

The Supreme Court on July 24 refused to stay the ongoing delimitation of Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in Assam by the Election Commission and sought the response of the Centre and the poll panel on a batch of pleas on the issue.

Also read: Explained | Assam’s delimitation test

A bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, however, agreed to examine the constitutional validity of Section 8A of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 empowering the Election Commission to undertake the delimitation of constituencies.

The Supreme Court sought the replies of the Centre and the Election Commission on the petitions in three weeks and said the petitioners can file their rejoinders in two weeks after that.

Ten leaders representing nine opposition parties in Assam — Congress, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, CPI(M), CPI, TMC, NCP, RJD, and Anchalik Gana Morcha — recently filed a plea in the top court challenging the ongoing delimitation process.

Also read | Is the delimitation question settled?

Two other pleas are also pending before the court on this aspect.

The petitioners have specifically challenged the methodology adopted by the poll panel and its proposals notified on June 20, 2023.

