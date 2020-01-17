Supreme Court refuses to stay Allahabad High Court verdict annulling election of Azam Khan’s son as UP MLA

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the Allahabad High Court verdict annulling the election of Samajwadi Party MP Mohammad Azam Khan’s son to the UP Assembly on grounds that he was underage and not qualified to fight the 2017 polls.
A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde issued notice and sought response from the Election Commission and defeated BSP candidate Nawaz Ali Khan, who had challenged Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan’s election from Suar Assembly constituency in Rampur.
The bench also comprising justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant said they will hear the matter as some doubts have been created by placing documents other than school records to show that Mohammad Abdulla Azam Khan was qualified to contest the election.
“We have read the Allahabad High Court judgment, it is based on evidence,” the bench said.
