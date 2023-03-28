Supreme Court refuses to entertain Atiq Ahmad’s plea seeking protection from death threats

March 28, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on March 28 refused to entertain a plea by Atiq Ahmad, a mafia don-turned-politician, to protect him from death threats.

A Bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela Trivedi said Atiq Ahmad was already in the custody and the State machinery would keep him safe.

Mr. Ahmad, who has about 100 criminal cases registered against him, was transferred from Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad to Prayagraj’s Naini jail in connection with the murder of Umesh Pal, the main witness in the 2005 killing of BSP MLA Raju Pal.

“This is not a matter for this court. You can go back to the High Court. Make an application there,” Justice Rastogi addressed the counsel for Mr. Ahmad. The latter said his client’s life was still at stake.

“You are a protector of my [Ahmad’s] life and rights. I am not avoiding investigation or interrogation… My life is at stake,” the counsel said.

“We are not only a protector of your life and rights. We protect the rights of everyone,” Justice Rastogi said. The court allowed Mr. Ahmad’s side to withdraw and gave him liberty to file an application before the High Court.