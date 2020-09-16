Supreme Court questions police over Dua case delay

The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the Himachal Pradesh police about the unexplained delay in registering an FIR against veteran journalist Vinod Dua accusing him of sedition.
The FIR is based on a YouTube broadcast of Mr. Dua allegedly blaming the government about its COVID-19 preparedness and making personal allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
A Bench, led by Justice U.U. Lalit, raised questions about the claim made by the police that the broadcast led to mass migration in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The court asked why an FIR was registered in Himachal Pradesh for reported migration in U.P. and Bihar.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said electronic media was a potent medium with widespread viewership. People were alarmed, panic stricken. Journalistic freedom is sacrosanct, but it should not be abused, he said.
Earlier, Mr. Dua, represented by senior advocate Vikas Singh, had contended that criticism of the government did not amount to sedition.
Mr. Dua has moved the Supreme Court to quash an FIR accusing him of sedition registered in the Kumarsain police station located on the outskirts of Shimla in May.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath