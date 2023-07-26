ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court pulls up Centre, Nagaland governments over women’s quota in local body polls

July 26, 2023 04:20 am | Updated 04:20 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on April 10, 2013. The Supreme Court on Tuesday criticised the Centre and Nagaland government over non-implementation of the constitutional scheme for one-third reservation for women in civic body elections in the northeastern State. Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

The Supreme Court on Tuesday criticised the Centre and Nagaland government over non-implementation of the constitutional scheme for one-third reservation for women in civic body elections in the northeastern State.

“Why is it not being implemented? What are you doing? Politically also you are on the same page. It is your government. You cannot get away by saying that there is some other in the State,” a Bench led by Justice SK Kaul told the Centre.

The Bench asked why the Centre had not intervened or pushed the State to implement women’s reservation

“The central government is not willing to implement the Constitution. At the slightest behest, you take action against the State governments. Where a constitutional provision is not being followed, you do not say anything to the State government. What active role have you played to see that the constitutional scheme is implemented?” the Bench asked Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, appearing for the Centre.

Nagaland has a coalition government led by the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP is a partner in the ruling dispensation.

