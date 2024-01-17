GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Supreme Court likely to hear Thackeray camp’s plea against Maharashtra Speaker’s order on January 22

The Speaker had discerned that the Eknath Shinde faction was the ‘real political party’ from the legislative majority it had commanded at the time the rival factions emerged

January 17, 2024 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Chief Uddhav Thackeray with party leaders Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Chief Uddhav Thackeray with party leaders Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray. | Photo Credit: ANI

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on January 17 indicated that an appeal filed by the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) faction against the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker’s decision to dismiss disqualification petitions against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and support the MLAs, while holding them as the “real” Shiv Sena, may be listed before a Bench on January 22.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the appellant, made an oral mentioning about the case to the CJI.

The Speaker’s decision came on January 10, nearly two years after Mr. Thackeray’s camp moved disqualification petitions against Mr. Shinde and his supporting legislators under the Tenth Schedule (the anti-defection law) of the Constitution in June 2022.

The Speaker discerned that Mr. Shinde’s faction was the “real political party” from the legislative majority it had commanded at the time the rival factions emerged.

“‘Shinde faction’ was the ‘real Shiv Sena political party’ when the rival factions emerged on June 21, 2022,” Speaker Rahul Narwekar had announced.

The Speaker had also held that since the ‘Shinde faction’ was the real political party, the UBT faction’s allegations that the Shinde faction violated the whip could not be sustained.

The Speaker dismissed the UBT faction’s claims that the ‘Shinde faction’ had become “incommunicado” with the SSLP (Shiv Sena Legislative Party) leadership after the ‘split’ as a “mere allegation”.

The UBT faction had filed disqualification petitions against the Shinde camp, alleging that they had “deliberately” remained absent from the urgent meetings called for by the party leadership in June 2022. The disqualification petitions argued that the Shinde faction had illegally passed a resolution in June 2022, re-appointing Mr. Shinde as the SSLP leader, and appointing Bharat Gogawale as the Chief Whip.

The Thackeray faction had contended that the Shinde camp had voted contrary to the whip issued by Sunil Prabhu in the election for the Speaker and the trust vote.

A five-judge Constitution Bench, on May 11, 2023, had directed the Maharashtra Speaker, in his capacity as tribunal under the Tenth Schedule, to hear and decide the disqualification petitions within a “reasonable time”.

