Supreme Court Collegium reiterates recommendation to transfer Justice Sudhir Singh from Patna to Punjab and Haryana High Court

August 12, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST - New Delhi

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud has reiterated its recommendation to transfer Justice Sudhir Singh from the Patna High Court to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Collegium had proposed Justice Singh's transfer on August 3 for "better administration of justice". The Collegium, which also comprises Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B. R. Gavai and Surya Kant, had considered Justice Singh's representation dated August 8 in its August 10 meeting.

"In the said representation, he requested that before taking a final decision regarding his transfer to the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, the facts submitted by him in his letter may be considered.

"He also stated that any decision in the matter of transfer shall be binding on him. The Collegium after taking note of the submissions made by him in the said representation resolved to defer the proposal for his transfer for the time being," the Collegium said in a resolution.

It said that in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, it consulted the judges of the Supreme Court who, being conversant with the affairs of the High Court of Judicature at Patna, are in a position to offer views on the proposed transfer.

"We also consulted the Chief Justices of the High Court of Judicature at Patna and the High Court of Punjab and Haryana. "In view of the above, the Collegium resolves to reiterate its recommendation dated August 3, 2023, to transfer him (Justice Singh) to the High Court of Punjab and Haryana," the resolution stated.

