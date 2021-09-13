Supreme Court collegium approves three names as permanent judges of Gauhati High Court

A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. File

New Delhi:

13 September 2021 12:10 IST

The names which have been approved are justices Soumitra Saikia, Parthivjyoti Saikia and S. Hukato Swu.

The Supreme Court collegium has approved a proposal for appointment of three additional judges as permanent judges in the Gauhati High Court.

Headed by Chief Justice N. V. Ramana, the collegium approved the proposals at a meeting held on September 9 which were uploaded on the apex court website on Monday.

Besides Ramana, justices U. U. Lalit and A. M. Khanwilkar are part of the three-member collegium which takes decisions with regard to high court judges.