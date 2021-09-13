Other StatesNew Delhi: 13 September 2021 12:10 IST
Supreme Court collegium approves three names as permanent judges of Gauhati High Court
The names which have been approved are justices Soumitra Saikia, Parthivjyoti Saikia and S. Hukato Swu.
The Supreme Court collegium has approved a proposal for appointment of three additional judges as permanent judges in the Gauhati High Court.
Headed by Chief Justice N. V. Ramana, the collegium approved the proposals at a meeting held on September 9 which were uploaded on the apex court website on Monday.
Besides Ramana, justices U. U. Lalit and A. M. Khanwilkar are part of the three-member collegium which takes decisions with regard to high court judges.
