Supreme Court closes case filed by Iltija Mufti against detention of her mother Mehbooba Mufti

Bench dismisses petition as infructuous on learning that the former J&K CM has already been released

The Supreme Court on Thursday closed a petition filed by Iltija Mufti seeking the immediate release and whereabouts of her mother and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti.

A Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul dismissed the petition as infructuous on learning from Iltija’s lawyer, advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan, that Ms. Mufti has already been released.

“Good,” Justice Kaul reacted to Ms. Ramakrishnan’s submission.

Ms. Mufti was released on October 13. She had been detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

In its previous hearing on September 29, the court had asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration on how long it proposed to keep Ms. Mufti under detention.

The question had come a day after the Srinagar District Magistrate, on September 28, reasoned in an affidavit to the court that the detention was ordered on the basis of an extensive scrutiny of the material on Ms. Mufti, which showed a “past conduct” of “glorifying militants, brazenly inciting religion to divide the people, demoralising the security forces and the proclivity to indulge in such behaviour in future which would be highly prejudicial to the maintenance of public order.”