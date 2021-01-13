Supreme Court asks Meghalaya to respond to journalist’s appeal

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Meghalaya government on an appeal by senior journalist and Padma Shri awardee Patricia Mukhim to quash hate crime proceedings against her for a Facebook post.
Ms. Mukhim, the Editor of Shillong Times, said her social media post was only an expression of truth in the face of persecution.
A Bench led by Justice L. Nageswara Rao issued notice on her appeal against the Meghalaya High Court’s refusal to quash the proceedings against under Sections 153a (hate), 500 (defamation) and 505(c) (incite a community or caste to commit an offence against another). The offences are non-bailable.
Ms. Mukhim, represented by advocates Vrinda Grover, Soutik Banerjee and Prasanna S., said her Facebook post only alerted the authorities to enforce the law against the perpetrators of a brutal attack on six non-tribal boys in the State.
“A plain reading of the petitioner’s Facebook post makes it clear that the intent and purpose of this post is to appeal for impartial enforcement of rule of law; equal treatment before the law of all citizens; condemnation of targeted violence against members of a minority group; and end to impunity for violence,” Ms. Mukhim’s petition said.
She said her effort to ensure peace and harmony between communities and groups in the State has led to her, in turn, being accused of fostering hate.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath