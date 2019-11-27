Other States

Supporting BJP-led government was no revolt, says Ajit Pawar

NCP leader Supriya Sule greets Ajit Pawar at the entrance of the Vidhan Bhavan as newly-elected MLAs arrive to take oath of membership on November 27, 2019. Photo: Special Arrangement

NCP leader Supriya Sule greets Ajit Pawar at the entrance of the Vidhan Bhavan as newly-elected MLAs arrive to take oath of membership on November 27, 2019. Photo: Special Arrangement  

more-in

“It was not a revolt. I was the leader of NCP. Did NCP remove me? Did you read (about my removal from NCP) somewhere,” Mr. Ajit Pawar asks.

Ajit Pawar, who shocked his party and family after joining hands with the BJP, has said what he did could not be termed a revolt.

He also reiterated that he continues to be with the NCP and would abide by whatever party chief Sharad Pawar says.

“It was not a revolt. I was the leader of NCP. Did NCP remove me? Did you read (about my removal from NCP) somewhere?” Mr. Ajit Pawar told reporters. “I have been telling all that I was in the NCP, I am in NCP and will be in NCP,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
state politics
Maharashtra
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2019 7:49:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/supporting-bjp-led-government-was-no-revolt-says-ajit-pawar/article30097833.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY