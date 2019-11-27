Supporting BJP-led government was no revolt, says Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar, who shocked his party and family after joining hands with the BJP, has said what he did could not be termed a revolt.

He also reiterated that he continues to be with the NCP and would abide by whatever party chief Sharad Pawar says.

“It was not a revolt. I was the leader of NCP. Did NCP remove me? Did you read (about my removal from NCP) somewhere?” Mr. Ajit Pawar told reporters. “I have been telling all that I was in the NCP, I am in NCP and will be in NCP,” he said.