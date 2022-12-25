ADVERTISEMENT

Supply-based model for rural development to be adopted in Rajasthan

December 25, 2022 05:23 am | Updated 03:41 am IST - JAIPUR

This will fulfil the need for creating a robust infrastructure in the villages, and provide more livelihood opportunities in the rural areas

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress government in Rajasthan is likely to initiate a process for converting the model for rural development from the demand-driven works to the supply-based initiatives. This would fulfil the need for creating a robust infrastructure in the villages, and provide more livelihood opportunities in the rural areas.

The State government had also asked the Panchayati Raj functionaries and the elected representatives to strengthen the three-tier Panchayati Raj structure, for the effective implementation of the rural development programmes. The existing public assets would be marked on the geographical maps and the panchayat bodies instructed, to formulate development plans to meet the future requirements.

Panchayati Raj Secretary Naveen Jain said here on Saturday that the change in the rural development model was needed because the villagers in several regions of the State were not able to raise the demand for work and services for lack of education and awareness. The new model would also ensure coordination among the Panchayati Raj components, at various levels.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Jain said at a meeting of the Gram Swaraj Abhiyan that his department would scientifically assess the present facilities, assets, resources and future needs in the rural areas, on the basis of which the village panchayats, the panchayat samitis and the Zila Parishads would chalk out their activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US