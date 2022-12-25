Supply-based model for rural development to be adopted in Rajasthan

December 25, 2022 05:23 am | Updated 03:41 am IST - JAIPUR

The Congress government in Rajasthan is likely to initiate a process for converting the model for rural development from the demand-driven works to the supply-based initiatives. This would fulfil the need for creating a robust infrastructure in the villages, and provide more livelihood opportunities in the rural areas.

The State government had also asked the Panchayati Raj functionaries and the elected representatives to strengthen the three-tier Panchayati Raj structure, for the effective implementation of the rural development programmes. The existing public assets would be marked on the geographical maps and the panchayat bodies instructed, to formulate development plans to meet the future requirements.

Panchayati Raj Secretary Naveen Jain said here on Saturday that the change in the rural development model was needed because the villagers in several regions of the State were not able to raise the demand for work and services for lack of education and awareness. The new model would also ensure coordination among the Panchayati Raj components, at various levels.

Mr. Jain said at a meeting of the Gram Swaraj Abhiyan that his department would scientifically assess the present facilities, assets, resources and future needs in the rural areas, on the basis of which the village panchayats, the panchayat samitis and the Zila Parishads would chalk out their activities.

