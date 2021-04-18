Superintendent of Bihar’s COVID-19 dedicated hospital writes to govt. to relieve him due to lack of oxygen supply

Patna:

18 April 2021 12:23 IST

NMCH Superintendent Vinod Kumar Singh wrote in a letter ‘despite my several reminders, the hospital is not being provided adequate oxygen supply which has put lives of dozens of patients in danger’.

A senior doctor and Superintendent of Bihar’s COVID-19 dedicated Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) has written to the government to relieve him from the post due to lack of oxygen supply in the hospital which has put the lives of dozens of patients in danger.

After an all-party meeting with the Governor on Saturday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is scheduled to hold discussions with District Magistrates and top officials on Sunday in view of the surge in the pandemic cases.

Bihar has been suffering a huge shortage of oxygen cylinders and Remdesivir medicine (an anti-viral drug) for the last one week and the government has claimed it was taking steps for the smooth and urgent supply of both in hospitals. The Patna district administration has also been procuring extra oxygen cylinders from neighbouring districts.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, Vinod Kumar Singh, Superintendent of the NMCH which is the most prominent COVID-19 hospital in Patna, has written a letter to Bihar Principal Health Secretary Pratyaya Amrit to relieve him from the post as the hospital “lacks supply of oxygen which has put life of dozens of COVID-19 patients in danger”.

“Despite my several reminders, the hospital is not being provided adequate oxygen supply which has put lives of dozens of patients in danger. I’m afraid that after patients’ death due to lack of oxygen, blame will be pinned on the NMCH Superintendent. So, you’re requested to kindly relieve me immediately from my post of superintendent, NMCH, for which I shall ever be obliged to you,” wrote Dr. Singh in his one-page letter dated April 17, 2021.

Earlier, the Bihar chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) too had lodged a protest over the government’s mismanagement in hospitals over COVID-19 treatment. “Infected doctors are not being provided beds in hospitals but the VIPs have been occupying it even with mild symptoms of the disease,” the IMA said.

Tejashwi criticises Nitish

Later, while sharing the letter of the NMCH Superintendent, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Tejashwi Yadav took on the Chief Minister on his social media account.

“This is fake development of Nitish Kumar. The Superintendent of NMCH has requested to relieve him from the post due to lack of oxygen in the hospital. You just imagine the situation. You cannot question the chief minister of 16-years. What is 16?, he will not accept his mistake even after he remains CM for 1600 years,” tweeted Mr. Yadav.

For the past one week, Bihar has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 patients, an acute shortage of oxygen cylinders, beds in hospitals and anti-viral medicines. Most of the hospitals in Patna has put up boards at the gate saying there was a shortage of beds and oxygen there.

In the last 24 hours, 7,870 positive cases were reported, taking the total to 3,15,427 in the State. As many as 17,222 people have died while the number of actives cases is 39,497.

“The situation in Bihar is quite alarming in view of COVID-19 surge. If the situation is so grim in the State capital, Patna, one can imagine about it in other remote districts where medical infrastructure is poor. The sooner the government provides proper medical infrastructure, the better it will be,” said a senior doctor of a government hospital.