Sunil Jakhar takes over as BJP Punjab chief, says BJP no longer younger brother in State

July 11, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Former Member of Parliament Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday officially took over as president of Bharatiya Janta Party’s Punjab State unit and said that BJP was a strong political force in Punjab on its own.

In his first address to the party cadre here, Mr. Jakhar gave a call to the party cadre to realise and draw on their true collective strengths and play a pivotal role in Punjab’s future politics single-handedly. “In recent years, BJP on its own has grown immensely in Punjab and there is a palpable traction amongst Punjabis for several key initiatives taken by Centre government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Referring to the party’s past political alliance, Mr. Jakhar said, “We have to move past the younger brother mindset because the responsibility on our shoulders is too big and we know we have the strength to play a decisive role on our own which people of Punjab want us to play by providing intellectual leadership.”

“Back in 1996-97 when this alliance (BJP- SAD) was formalised, it was in line with the commitment of leaders of both parties and was by no means a sign of BJP’s weakness or shortcoming. We even then were equal partners in Punjab’s formidable future and BJP has always worked to create Punjab in line with the vision for tomorrow,” he said.

Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party government in the State, Mr. Jakhar said Punjab is at crossroads and needs political will and direction to restore its pristine glory. “Our State once was known for heralding revolutions and because of the present State regime’s ill decisions have lost its shine. There is an environment of fear all around,” said Mr. Jakhar, adding only people feeling safe are gangsters and criminals cocking a snook at administration from behind bars.