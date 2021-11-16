Summons to Amazon over marijuana delivery

BHOPAL

16 November 2021 00:59 IST

They were listing it as curry leaves

The Bhind Police in Madhya Pradesh issued summons to Amazon.com Inc’s local officials after it arrested two men with 20 kg of marijuana. The two were using Amazon India platform to order, smuggle and deliver marijuana to various States. They were doing this by listing it as curry leaves said the police.

A police team raided a dhaba on Sunday and arrested Suraj Pawaiya resident of Gwalior, and Bijendra Singh Tomar, resident of Gohad in Bhind district for possessing nearly 20 kg of marijuana, Manoj Singh, Superintendent of Police, Bhind, told mediapersons.

During the investigations, they two said they were using Amazon India’s shopping website to order and smuggle marijuana to deliver them to various States, he added.

Advertising

Advertising

Police said a Vishakhapatnam-based company, BABU TEX, had supplied the marijuana through Amazon. A payment of more than ₹1.10 crore was made, the investigators said.

It was found that 66.66 per cent of the total sale goes to Amazon and the rest to manufacturers or producers, Mr. Singh said.

Based on this information, a Bhind Police team also visited Amazon’s delivery hubs in Gwalior to get details and track the marijuana consignments.

Legal experts from Amazon are likely to respond to the summons issued by the Bhind Police, said an official.