Sukma encounter: 21 security personnel missing, says Chhattisgarh DGP

‘Bodies of only two personnel retrieved so far, teams sent to the encounter site again to retrieve the bodies and search for the missing,’ he says.

A day after the encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma, as many as 21 security personnel are said to missing.

State Director General of Police D.M. Awasthi told The Hindu on Sunday, “21 security personnel are missing, we retrieved bodies of only two personnel so far. Teams sent to the encounter site again to retrieve the bodies and search for the missing.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday and directed Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) DG Kuldiep Singh to visit the encounter site. Mr. Baghel who was in Assam for election campaign is returning to Chhattisgarh.

Five security personnel, including two from the CRPF, were killed and more than 12 others were injured in an encounter with Maoists in Sukma district on Saturday. Two Maoists were said to be killed and the body of a woman cadre was recovered from the site of encounter.

Mr. Shah tweeted, “I bow to the sacrifices of our brave security personnel martyred while fighting Maoists in Chhattisgarh. Nation will never forget their valour. My condolences are with their families. We will continue our fight against these enemies of peace & progress. May injured recover soon.”