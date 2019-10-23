Other States

Sukhpal Khaira withdraws his resignation as MLA

Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

Akali Dal seeks his disqualification

Punjabi Ekta Party leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Tuesday withdrew his resignation as an MLA from the State Assembly.

Justifying his stand in a statement issued later, Mr. Khaira said the decision was taken keeping in mind the sentiments of people of his Assembly constituency, Bholath. Mr. Khaira, elected as an MLA in 2017 on the Aam Aadmi Party ticket, was later expelled from the party.

He had contested the Lok Sabha election in May as Punjabi Ekta Party candidate from Bathinda. Mr. Khaira had in April this year resigned as an MLA.

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal has demanded immediate disqualification of Mr. Khaira for leaving the parent party and forming a new political outfit. Senior party leader Daljit Singh Cheema said Mr. Khaira’s attempt to backtrack from his resignation by approaching the Vidhan Sabha Speaker amounted to playing a fraud upon the Constitution.

“Mr. Khaira cannot escape disqualification by initiating any drama of taking back resignations,” he said.

