Sukhbir says BJP is real ‘tukde tukde’ gang

CHANDIGARH

15 December 2020 18:59 IST

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said the BJP was the real “tukde tukde” gang in the country and accused it of attempting to split the nation by setting one community against another.

“So desperate is the BJP for power and has no scruples about taking the communal polarisation route and setting the country on communal flames.”

Talking to journalists in Bathinda, he said, “the BJP is conspiring to set our peace-loving Hindu brethren in Punjab against their Sikh brethren with whom they have shared strong bonds of blood for centuries”.

“The BJP has been resorting to dangerous conspiracies to sabotage the hard-earned atmosphere of peace and communal harmony just for the realisation of petty political goals. The BJP leadership must realise that their party today has become the most powerful divisive force. It has been resorting to dividing the country and its people by spreading hatred in the name of religion,” he alleged.